Shakespeare & Sports 2 is Now Available from Will O'Toole and HGBM
Springfield, OH, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Shakespeare & Sports by Will O’Toole. Author and Illustrator, Will O'Toole has created a new installment in the Shakespeare & Sports series.
A classic take on your favorite sports. Book 2 of Shakespeare and Sports gives you more zany characters and their antics as framed within the framework of great stories by William Shakespeare.
Author, Will O'Toole is a beloved husband, father, teacher, and sports cartoonist, journalist who has been cartooning since the age of five. His cartoons encompass a number of topics such as sports, politics, entertainment and education. His work has been featured in a variety of media including newspapers, magazines and the internet. His cartoons have been featured on NESN, CBS, Fox, USA Today and American Thinker Ballnine.com and Otoonscartoons.com. Enjoy Will's awesome, zany art and humor in this and his other books.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
