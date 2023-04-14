"Above Average" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Tiffany J. Marshall Helping Others Discover Their Spiritual Gifts in New Book
After the tremendous loss of her father, an awakening happened for Tiffany J. Marshall as she began to discover a special spiritual gifting.
Dacula, GA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the moment her father passed, Tiffany’s journey of learning how to trust God through the process of grief and pain had just begun. As she endured, she realized her spiritual gift and was able to press through some of the most difficult times in her life. Through every triumph she understood the power in sharing your story and your gift with others has, so that they too can overcome their own challenges and fears in life.
“It doesn't matter if you feel your gift is big or small, anyone can give someone else the courage to move to their next place in God,” says author Tiffany J. Marshall.
Through stories of pain, grief, trial and victory, this book inspires readers to be encouraged, find healing, and look at life with a new mindset, knowing God is always in their corner.
This release is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
“It doesn't matter if you feel your gift is big or small, anyone can give someone else the courage to move to their next place in God,” says author Tiffany J. Marshall.
Through stories of pain, grief, trial and victory, this book inspires readers to be encouraged, find healing, and look at life with a new mindset, knowing God is always in their corner.
This release is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Extreme Overflow PublishingContact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
Categories