“HVAC Guide" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author Joseph Johnson Helping Felons Establish a Career in New Book
After his release in 2016, a new beginning for Joseph Johnson began with a new career in the HVAC industry.
Dacula, GA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the moment he got out of prison, Joseph knew he needed to do something positive for his life. He learned to press through the hardest of times and build a sustainable career in HVAC. Having built a career from nothing, he’s since trained dozens at a time on how to install a residential HVAC system.
“Learning and mastering the information in this book will immediately make you an asset to your family and community,” says author Joseph Johnson.
The invaluable resource this book offers for convicted felons interested in learning a new skill and gaining a clear understanding of the verbiage used in the trade is undeniable. It can also be an incredible fundamental resource for anyone looking to start a new career or start a business in HVAC.
With the tools provided in his book, Joseph helps reignite the possibility of a fresh start.
This release is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles websites.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
