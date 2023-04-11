"SHOUT" - a Celebration of Love and Joy in the Kings of Carlisle's Latest Release
Russell Leedy - the master of many musical genres. As a seasoned singer, songwriter, and producer, Leedy has spent decades crafting songs that span a wide range of styles and influences. From the gritty energy of rock to the smooth grooves of soul, the melodic sophistication of jazz, the uplifting spirit of gospel, and the timeless appeal of country, Leedy has tackled it all with passion and skill.
Carlisle, PA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Russell Leedy and Kings of Carlisle Releases their 11th Single, "SHOUT," on All Digital Platforms.
Russell Leedy, a seasoned singer, songwriter, and producer, known as Kings of Carlisle, released his 11th single, "SHOUT," on all digital platforms on April 7, 2023. This upbeat and energetic track captures the excitement of being with someone and wanting to express that joy by shouting it from the mountaintops.
Leedy, known for his dynamic mix of soul/R&B, pop, and jazz music, brings his signature style to "SHOUT," infusing the track with infectious melodies and driving beats. Leedy adds his own unique flavor to the mix, creating a sound that's sure to get listeners moving and grooving.
"SHOUT" is the latest in a long line of successful releases from Kings of Carlisle, with previous tracks garnering millions of streams on digital platforms and earning critical acclaim from music critics and fans alike. Leedy's versatility as a musician shines through in each of the band's releases, showcasing his ability to craft songs in multiple genres with passion and skill.
"We're thrilled to be releasing our 11th single, 'SHOUT,' and can't wait for our fans to hear it," said Leedy. "This song is all about the joy and excitement that comes with being with someone you love, and we hope it brings a smile to everyone's face and gets them moving to the beat."
"SHOUT" is available for download on the Kings of Carlisle website, as well as on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music
"We can't wait to hit the stage and share our music with fans in person," said Leedy. "We're excited to bring our dynamic mix of genres to audiences around the country and can't wait to see everyone dancing and singing along."
With their latest single release , Kings of Carlisle is poised to take the music world by storm. Fans of soul/R&B, pop, and jazz music won't want to miss out on the chance to experience the band's unique sound and infectious energy.
For more information about Kings of Carlisle and their latest single release, "SHOUT," visit their website: www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com.
Contact
Teri Noboa
786-237-4432
www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com
