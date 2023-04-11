"SHOUT" - a Celebration of Love and Joy in the Kings of Carlisle's Latest Release

Russell Leedy - the master of many musical genres. As a seasoned singer, songwriter, and producer, Leedy has spent decades crafting songs that span a wide range of styles and influences. From the gritty energy of rock to the smooth grooves of soul, the melodic sophistication of jazz, the uplifting spirit of gospel, and the timeless appeal of country, Leedy has tackled it all with passion and skill.