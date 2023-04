Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Grandma’s Coat! - Where Fairies Fly and Secrets Lie" by Anne-Marie Sassoli

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 04, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Grandma’s Coat!"There is a world that only children can enter and Grandma's Coat describes a childhood fantasy accessible to all children, if they try hard enough. Step into the magical world of Wizards, Fairies and Gnomes, not forgetting of course, a beautiful Pink Cat!This book is designed to encourage children to use their unique imaginations and open their young minds to great adventures.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (37 pages)Dimensions 21.59 x 0.23 x 27.94 cmISBN-13 9781800945166Kindle eBook ASIN B0BYKL4GTDAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/GCOATPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Anne-Marie SassoliWritten for her two adorable Grandsons, Luca and Marcus and her newly expected grandchild, this magical story is illustrated by their uncle, Paul Simmons.Anne-Marie had a wonderful childhood and the days seemed to go on forever and were always sunny and warm.Her Mum and Dad lived in a little terraced house, which was extremely old, and invariably spooky. Her mother’s fur coat was always hanging on the door of the attic and it had to be passed each time anyone went upstairs.In her young mind, this always conjured up stories of what happened beyond the coat…Too busy when she had her own children, Anne-Marie remembered the coat and when her two grandsons were little, she wrote this story.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002