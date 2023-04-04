Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Grandma’s Coat! - Where Fairies Fly and Secrets Lie" by Anne-Marie Sassoli
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Grandma’s Coat!" – a children’s storybook written by Anne-Marie Sassoli and illustrated by Paul Simmons.
There is a world that only children can enter and Grandma's Coat describes a childhood fantasy accessible to all children, if they try hard enough. Step into the magical world of Wizards, Fairies and Gnomes, not forgetting of course, a beautiful Pink Cat!
This book is designed to encourage children to use their unique imaginations and open their young minds to great adventures.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (37 pages)
Dimensions 21.59 x 0.23 x 27.94 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945166
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BYKL4GTD
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GCOAT
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Anne-Marie Sassoli
Written for her two adorable Grandsons, Luca and Marcus and her newly expected grandchild, this magical story is illustrated by their uncle, Paul Simmons.
Anne-Marie had a wonderful childhood and the days seemed to go on forever and were always sunny and warm.
Her Mum and Dad lived in a little terraced house, which was extremely old, and invariably spooky. Her mother’s fur coat was always hanging on the door of the attic and it had to be passed each time anyone went upstairs.
In her young mind, this always conjured up stories of what happened beyond the coat…
Too busy when she had her own children, Anne-Marie remembered the coat and when her two grandsons were little, she wrote this story.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
