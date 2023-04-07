Daniel P. Charles, Jr’s New Book, "Forever Intelligent," is an Eye-Opening Instructional Book That Teaches Readers How to Improve Their Intelligence Capabilities
Recent release “Forever Intelligent: How to Cultivate Infinite Intelligence Based on the Masterpiece Concept of STRIKE!” from Page Publishing author Daniel P. Charles, Jr, is an enriching guide to unlocking hidden learning potential from within by using the author’s STRIKE system.
Denver, CO, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel P. Charles, Jr, an author from Gardnersville, Liberia, who earned a Master of Science in Information Technology and Management degree, has completed his new book, “Forever Intelligent: How to Cultivate Infinite Intelligence Based on the Masterpiece Concept of STRIKE!”: an informative and helpful handbook to increasing and retaining brain power.
“In my lifetime, I have seen great wonders to believe that human beings indeed have unlimited capabilities,” writes Charles. “And while the source of our creative ability remains a controversial subject, at least to some people, I personally believe that God did not mince his words when he said in Genesis 1:26 (NIV): ‘Let us make mankind in our image and likeness.’ Therefore, even with our many capabilities, especially those ideas that sometimes tend to make us glorify ourselves, I simply cannot fathom where else such an unmatched work of genius could have come from other than the Chief Creator himself, God Almighty. As I look back on my life, I begin to see how I was intentionally fashioned to live and fulfill a purpose that perhaps only seeks to keep making the universe a better and more beautiful place! Interestingly, the universe is already a masterpiece, and despite our many temporary constraints, mankind has what it takes to keep making it better each and every day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel P. Charles, Jr’s enlightening tale breaks free from society’s rules and protocols to give readers the tools to a successful life. Deviating from conventional principals, Charles provides practical and life changing ways to unlock an inner power source that unleashes creative strength. Readers will learn how to nurture a hidden intelligence capability through the concept of STRIKE.
STRIKE stands for Strategic Curiosity, Trust Lives Somewhere, Read the Future Now, Innovation Is the Answer, Knowledge Management, and Enlighten Your World. Through each chapter of his book, Charles teaches the process of internal discovery that leads to unlocking huge learning potential. It is the goal of the author to not only increase the intelligence capacity of readers but also that they remain intelligent forever.
Readers who wish to experience this broadening work can purchase “Forever Intelligent: How to Cultivate Infinite Intelligence Based on the Masterpiece Concept of STRIKE!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
