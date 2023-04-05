Author Candy Jones’s New Book, "The Mystery Kingdom," is the Exhilarating Story of Twin Sisters Who Hold the Special Power Needed to Break a Dark Curse on Their Homeland

Recent release “The Mystery Kingdom,” from Page Publishing author Candy Jones, is a fantasy tale that begins with a young girl named Evelyn who, after losing her parents, finds herself turned evil and angry at the happiness of others. When she places a curse on the people of the neighboring Good Kingdom, two sisters will rise up to stop the spell and put an end to Evelyn's suffering.