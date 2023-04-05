Author Candy Jones’s New Book, "The Mystery Kingdom," is the Exhilarating Story of Twin Sisters Who Hold the Special Power Needed to Break a Dark Curse on Their Homeland
Recent release “The Mystery Kingdom,” from Page Publishing author Candy Jones, is a fantasy tale that begins with a young girl named Evelyn who, after losing her parents, finds herself turned evil and angry at the happiness of others. When she places a curse on the people of the neighboring Good Kingdom, two sisters will rise up to stop the spell and put an end to Evelyn's suffering.
Daytona Beach, FL, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Candy Jones, a Connecticut native who has a passion for inventing stories, has completed her new book, “The Mystery Kingdom”: a charming and riveting story of twins who are destined to free their kingdom from a devious curse placed by the evil Queen Evelyn of the neighboring Evil Kingdom, whose heart was turn wicked following the death of her parents.
“‘The Mystery Kingdom’ is about a magical land called Island of Paradise,” writes Jones. “There was one kingdom with a king named Alex and a queen named Caroline. They had two sons named Prince Jordan and Prince Adam. They had a maid that had two daughters, and the daughters’ names were Kayla and Evelyn. One day Kayla and Evelyn’s parents were making the feast for a special event that was going to happen in the kingdom, but they got poisoned somehow. Evelyn tried to save them, but she couldn’t. Evelyn’s heart turned evil, and after that, there were two kingdoms that stood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Candy Jones’s engaging tale developed over the course of seven years and was inspired by the author’s love of children’s literature and her desire to share her imaginative stories with others. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, “The Mystery Kingdom” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the magical adventures of the Island of Paradise over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mystery Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘The Mystery Kingdom’ is about a magical land called Island of Paradise,” writes Jones. “There was one kingdom with a king named Alex and a queen named Caroline. They had two sons named Prince Jordan and Prince Adam. They had a maid that had two daughters, and the daughters’ names were Kayla and Evelyn. One day Kayla and Evelyn’s parents were making the feast for a special event that was going to happen in the kingdom, but they got poisoned somehow. Evelyn tried to save them, but she couldn’t. Evelyn’s heart turned evil, and after that, there were two kingdoms that stood.”
Published by Page Publishing, Candy Jones’s engaging tale developed over the course of seven years and was inspired by the author’s love of children’s literature and her desire to share her imaginative stories with others. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, “The Mystery Kingdom” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the magical adventures of the Island of Paradise over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mystery Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories