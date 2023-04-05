Author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr.’s New Book, "Dr. Hand's Mind On," is a Poignant Discussion on Blocking Out Media That Misrepresents God's Teachings Through Prayers and Faith
Recent release “Dr. Hand's Mind On,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr., is a profound discussion that exposes the dangerous content that people in modern society are exposed to that prevents them from knowing God's love. Through his writings, Dr. Hand Sr. provides the tools necessary to fortify one's mind and soul in order to build a strong relationship with the Lord.
Brooklyn, NY, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Allen Hand, Sr., who has earned multiple degrees including two doctorates, received his official ministerial licensing, and has provided leadership and served over sixty-seven-plus organizations and worked for several major Fortune 500 companies, has completed his new book, “Dr. Hand's Mind On: The Pessimistic Provocational Presentations Preventing Permeation of Positive Providential Pressure on Profound Populace's Psyche Patterns”: a powerful tool for readers to avoid dangerous forms of media taking hold of their thoughts by constantly being on guard and looking towards their faith for guidance and protection.
“Every once in a while, I get a chance to listen to broadcasts on the radio or watch networking on television. And the more and more I do this, the more and more I get deeply concerned with the quality of so-called religious material presented on such via comments, discussions, lectures, preachings, teachings, etc.,” writes Dr. Hand, Sr. “Every so often, I get led to deal with some of the monumental misunderstandings that menace the messianic ministry, mission, momentum, motion, motive, and movement. As these pessimistic, provocational presentations prevent permeation of positive providential pressure on the profound populace's psyche patterns, I constantly think about the repercussions they have on the spiritual psyche.
“It is very unfortunate that we are letting our guards down and allowing this type of pessimistic provocational presentations to prevent the permeation of positive providential pressure on the profound populace's psyche patterns. There are two strategies/tactics/ways to deal with this type of teaching and preaching: one is defensive and the other is offensive. The offensive tactic/strategy/way to guard against it is to constantly teach and preach against it, thereby exposing it for what it is and minimizing it, if not eliminating it--this is referred to as the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; the defensive tactic/strategy/way to guard against it is to block or prevent it from entering your mind by literally putting a spiritual device of some sort over your mind--this is referred to as the helmet of salvation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Allen Hand, Sr.’s thought-provoking writings will help readers navigate the dangerous media that is a constant part of modern life, and ensure their spirits are protected through the tactics put forth by the author. Dr. Hand, Sr. provides a roadmap that readers can take with them to ensure their protection from media that misrepresents the Lord’s teachings and damage their spirituality.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dr. Hand's Mind On: The Pessimistic Provocational Presentations Preventing Permeation of Positive Providential Pressure on Profound Populace's Psyche Patterns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
