Author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr.’s New Book, "Dr. Hand's Mind On," is a Poignant Discussion on Blocking Out Media That Misrepresents God's Teachings Through Prayers and Faith

Recent release “Dr. Hand's Mind On,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Allen Hand, Sr., is a profound discussion that exposes the dangerous content that people in modern society are exposed to that prevents them from knowing God's love. Through his writings, Dr. Hand Sr. provides the tools necessary to fortify one's mind and soul in order to build a strong relationship with the Lord.