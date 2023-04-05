David Kerns’s New Book, "Jacob's Dozen One in Particular: A Study of Genesis 37-50," is an Informative Study of One of the Most Intense Stories from Within the Bible
Recent release “Jacob's Dozen One in Particular: A Study of Genesis 37-50,” from Page Publishing author David Kerns, is an intriguing and impactful analysis of a story from the book of Genesis.
Yakima, WA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Kerns, a husband, father, grandfather, and teacher of Scriptures, has completed his new book, “Jacob's Dozen One in Particular: A Study of Genesis 37-50”: a gripping inspection of the story of Jacob’s family from the book of Genesis.
Kerns writes, “This may be the finest story to ever emerge from the ancient world! It is a story of family dysfunction, parental favoritism, blood-soaked clothes, a prostitute’s veil, multiple wives, slavery, lust, false charges, and prison. This is a story with shocking twists and turns. We will see prophetic dreams, sterling character, great promotions, unimaginable wealth, a family reunion, forgiveness, and reconciliation. And God will use our hero to save a world that is starving in a global food crisis.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Kerns’s compelling writing analyzes an extraordinary story from the book of Genesis. This particular story follows the family of Jacob. Jacob is placed by God in a foreign country and made to reconcile and reunite his family. Kerns uses his honest and clean writing style to break down this story for all readers. He ensures that each and every reader will be able to take something away from this story.
Kerns has taught this story for many years at the local correctional family, and he writes, “Come with us on this fabulous journey and watch God’s Providence and mercy bring reconciliation and unity to this shattered and dysfunctional family. Surely, it is a great story for incarcerated men. But it is also a great story for anyone who wants to see an amazing display of the Providence and mercy of God.” He has hopes that sharing this story will inspire all those who read it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jacob's Dozen One in Particular: A Study of Genesis 37-50” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Kerns writes, “This may be the finest story to ever emerge from the ancient world! It is a story of family dysfunction, parental favoritism, blood-soaked clothes, a prostitute’s veil, multiple wives, slavery, lust, false charges, and prison. This is a story with shocking twists and turns. We will see prophetic dreams, sterling character, great promotions, unimaginable wealth, a family reunion, forgiveness, and reconciliation. And God will use our hero to save a world that is starving in a global food crisis.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Kerns’s compelling writing analyzes an extraordinary story from the book of Genesis. This particular story follows the family of Jacob. Jacob is placed by God in a foreign country and made to reconcile and reunite his family. Kerns uses his honest and clean writing style to break down this story for all readers. He ensures that each and every reader will be able to take something away from this story.
Kerns has taught this story for many years at the local correctional family, and he writes, “Come with us on this fabulous journey and watch God’s Providence and mercy bring reconciliation and unity to this shattered and dysfunctional family. Surely, it is a great story for incarcerated men. But it is also a great story for anyone who wants to see an amazing display of the Providence and mercy of God.” He has hopes that sharing this story will inspire all those who read it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jacob's Dozen One in Particular: A Study of Genesis 37-50” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories