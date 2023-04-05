Author Norman Schiff’s New Book, "Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together," Explores the Tender Moments for Children to Look Back on When They're Grown Up

Recent release “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together,” from Page Publishing author Norman Schiff, is a charming and delightful tale that explores the special moments from childhood that help children and their parents or guardians bond together. From nighttime baths to birthday parties and the first day of school, Schiff touches on experiences that readers from all over can relate to.