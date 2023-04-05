Author Norman Schiff’s New Book, "Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together," Explores the Tender Moments for Children to Look Back on When They're Grown Up
Recent release “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together,” from Page Publishing author Norman Schiff, is a charming and delightful tale that explores the special moments from childhood that help children and their parents or guardians bond together. From nighttime baths to birthday parties and the first day of school, Schiff touches on experiences that readers from all over can relate to.
Chevy Chase, MD, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Norman Schiff, a retired businessman and entrepreneur whose fifty-year career spanned work in academia and in the public sector, has completed his new book, “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together”: a heartwarming tale that reflects upon the special moments shared between children and parents or guardians during their formative years.
Schiff shares, “As you read this book, I hope it will rekindle your memories of ‘Growing Up Together’ with your family members and experience the warm feeling of nostalgia as you recall your own ‘Do you remembers.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Norman Schiff’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s grandchildren and encourages readers to look back upon their own childhoods fondly, while inspiring young readers to hold on to special memories and experiences they have shared. With vibrant artwork to help bring Schiff’s tale to life, “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths” is a beautiful story that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Schiff shares, “As you read this book, I hope it will rekindle your memories of ‘Growing Up Together’ with your family members and experience the warm feeling of nostalgia as you recall your own ‘Do you remembers.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Norman Schiff’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s grandchildren and encourages readers to look back upon their own childhoods fondly, while inspiring young readers to hold on to special memories and experiences they have shared. With vibrant artwork to help bring Schiff’s tale to life, “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths” is a beautiful story that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Funny Masks and Bubble Baths: Growing Up Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories