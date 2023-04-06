Author Brian Dalton’s New Book, "Kogi: Legends Never Die," is a Dystopian Fantasy Imagining a Future in Which the Fate of Humanity Rests on a Time-Traveling Superstar

Recent release “Kogi: Legends Never Die,” from Page Publishing author Brian Dalton, is a riveting work set in a post-apocalyptic Earth devoid of games, sports or virtually any life outside the domed cities that protect the remaining inhabitants from their ravaged planet. When an alien armada arrives to determine the worthiness of the planet and its inhabitants for continued survival, an experimental time machine and a basketball legend snatched from a tragic fate may be humanity's only hope.