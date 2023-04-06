Author Brian Dalton’s New Book, "Kogi: Legends Never Die," is a Dystopian Fantasy Imagining a Future in Which the Fate of Humanity Rests on a Time-Traveling Superstar
Recent release “Kogi: Legends Never Die,” from Page Publishing author Brian Dalton, is a riveting work set in a post-apocalyptic Earth devoid of games, sports or virtually any life outside the domed cities that protect the remaining inhabitants from their ravaged planet. When an alien armada arrives to determine the worthiness of the planet and its inhabitants for continued survival, an experimental time machine and a basketball legend snatched from a tragic fate may be humanity's only hope.
Concord, NC, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian Dalton, a Los Angeles native and lifelong environmentalist who grew up playing soccer and running track, has completed his new book, “Kogi: Legends Never Die”: an imaginative and fantastical homage to his idol, Kobe Bryant.
A thousand years from now, Earth is a disaster. The surface is nearly unlivable outside of domed cities, with the more well-off living in stations and colonies in space. The task of reclaiming Earth is long and hard, even with the available technology. But now an alien armada has arrived to test human society in a game that will decide whether they join interstellar society or are destroyed for the good of the galaxy.
The problem is that no one on Earth has played any sports games in centuries. Fortunately, there is an experimental time travel machine that may allow them to bring forth some sports figures from Earth’s past to play the alien game, a game with a few similarities to basketball. A fault in the machine, however, only allows one notable sports figure and his companions to be brought forth, snatched moments before their reported deaths in a helicopter crash.
Now it’s up to Kobe Bryant to play the game of his life and save the world and all of humankind.
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Dalton’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fantasy readers..
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Kogi: Legends Never Die” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
