Author Betty Owens Cory’s New Book, "Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II," is the Thrilling Continuation of This Riveting Series as Beth Has a Fresh Start in Maine

Recent release “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II,” from Page Publishing author Betty Owens Cory, joins Beth as she sets off on the back roads to avoid detection on her way to a new start in Misty Harbor, Maine. Beth, having been forced to escape her home due to an explosive, abusive husband, was brave enough to send a portfolio of her work to an owner of an art gallery long respected by her best friend who spent each summer there and knew her well.