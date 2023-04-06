Author Betty Owens Cory’s New Book, "Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II," is the Thrilling Continuation of This Riveting Series as Beth Has a Fresh Start in Maine
Recent release “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II,” from Page Publishing author Betty Owens Cory, joins Beth as she sets off on the back roads to avoid detection on her way to a new start in Misty Harbor, Maine. Beth, having been forced to escape her home due to an explosive, abusive husband, was brave enough to send a portfolio of her work to an owner of an art gallery long respected by her best friend who spent each summer there and knew her well.
Manning, SC, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Betty Owens Cory, author of “Crabbing Days of an Islander,” has completed her new book, “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II”: an extraordinary novel about Beth, who not only received the welcome that she hoped for, but she felt lighter than air and she could breathe again without fear of a man lost in his alcohol and dejected by his job loss. Beth had been the closest person he could take out his misery upon and removing herself from this destructive cycle took great courage.
Author Betty Owens Cory has followed her husband to Italy on assignment for seven years, consulting for Microtecnica, an Italian aerospace company working on the Airbus 380 supplemental cooling system. Mrs. Cory previously consulted for a gene synthesis engineering company highly experienced in improving efficiency and served as the business director in North America for GeneArt, a leading gene synthesis company. She was also responsible for creating a small business set-aside contract for Voltaix which is an Air Liquide Advanced Materials brand of gaseous precursors that enhance the performance of logic, memory, solar, and display devices.
Cory writes, “Everybody liked Lee McCormack when he was growing up in Misty Harbor, Maine, and as the years went by, Lee and his family, brothers Sam and Ben, have made themselves well-respected lobster men in this Maine community. Lee is, first and foremost, a lobsterman, but he’s also pretty handy with carpentry skills and has recently built a yellow clapboard home overlooking the bay for his wife-to-be, Beth Beckum. Lee has mourned for four years over the loss of his first wife in a tragic automobile accident. Meeting Beth has changed his life and that of his young daughter, Sarah. Sarah used to cry herself to sleep every night for her mom, but Beth has quietly crept into that hole in her heart and filled up the grief with friendship and love. Lee’s fiancée, Beth, is the owner of Maggie’s Art Gallery on the Bay, and their upcoming wedding is the talk of the town. Sam McCormack is married to Christy, who owns Christy’s Sea Glass Jewelry downtown, and Ben McCormack’s wife, Maven, owns the Blueberry Muffin and Ceramic Shop.”
Published by Page Publishing, Betty Owens Cory’s remarkable tale follows Lee and Beth’s journey together.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
