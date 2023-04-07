Author David Scott’s New Book "The Player 2: Sex, Lies, Murder, and Regrets—It’s Not Over" is the Intense Continuation of This Story, as David’s Past Catches Up with Him
Recent release “The Player 2: Sex, Lies, Murder, and Regrets—It’s Not Over,” from Page Publishing author David Scott, rejoins David as he is given a new trial because of new evidence that has come out.
Philadelphia, PA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Scott has completed his new book, “The Player 2: Sex, Lies, Murder, and Regrets—It’s Not Over”: a provocative work that follows David, who is trying to stay out of trouble as his past begins to catch up with him.
Scott writes, “It’s sentencing day. As I walk into the courtroom, I see my mom looking so sad. This situation really hurt her, and I can see it in her face. My sisters and my kids are there also, everyone looking sad and patiently waiting to hear what this jury has sentenced me to. I have already talked to every family member and told them if I were sentenced to life or death, my legal team will put in an appeal, so this isn’t the end of my life. I have to stay strong. I will beat this. It will take time and money, which I don’t have, but if I can get a lawyer who will take this wrongful conviction, I’m confident I’ll beat this case.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Scott’s unforgettable tale brings readers along for David’s journey as he tries to escape the people who are seeking revenge for his previous actions.
Readers who wish to experience this uncensored work can purchase “The Player 2: Sex, Lies, Murder, and Regrets—It’s Not Over” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
