Author Steve Weatherspoon’s New Book, “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II,” is the Second Installment in His Steamy Seasonal Storms Trilogy
Recent release “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II,” from Page Publishing author Steve Weatherspoon, is a spellbinding work of romantic fiction following Jaron and Makayla on their physical and emotional journey towards happiness and connection.
Lake in the Hills, IL, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Weatherspoon, a Chicago native and professional truck driver with a lifelong passion for the written word, has completed his new book “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II”: a gripping continuation of his Seasonal Storms trilogy that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Spring Showers have come and gone, nourishing the seeds that have been planted. Allowing them to grow and bloom.
Beauty tends to blossom after the showers have subsided and the sun has come out to add the necessary components for sustainable growth.
Now Summer Rain is a bit different than Spring Showers, the warmth, the intensity, the desire for more. That heat yearning to be satisfied, to receive something that'll quell the craving that grows from those seeds planted deep within.
Jaron and Makayla now find themselves in a similar position as those seeds. Having certain buds that have already bloomed, it would only make sense that the longing would come soon after. Perhaps a Summer Rain can bring about the necessary ingredients to fulfill the storms that are now brewing on the horizon.
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Weatherspoon’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
