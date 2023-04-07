Author Steve Weatherspoon’s New Book, “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II,” is the Second Installment in His Steamy Seasonal Storms Trilogy

Recent release “Seasonal Storms – Summer Rain – The Love: Book II,” from Page Publishing author Steve Weatherspoon, is a spellbinding work of romantic fiction following Jaron and Makayla on their physical and emotional journey towards happiness and connection.