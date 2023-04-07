Author Basil Knight’s New Book, "The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America," Centers Around a Man Named Peter Who Moves from Jamaica to Find a New Life in America
Recent release “The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America,” from Page Publishing author Basil Knight, is a spellbinding story that follows a young man who moves to America and discovers himself along the way. Based on the author's life and stories from other fellow immigrants, Knight shines a light on the struggles that many face to discover a better life for themselves.
Deltona, FL, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Basil Knight, who was originally born in Jamaica and came to America following his high school graduation, has completed his new book, “The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America”: a stirring tale that follows one young man’s immigration story to America that echoes the same journey undertaken by the author and many others throughout America’s history.
“Over the years, I have interacted with a number of immigrants, not only from Jamaica but from other countries as well,” writes Knight. “One thing they all have in common is their journey to America, and living in America. The thing that struck me the most was how close some of their journeys resembled each other, even though they were total strangers. Most of the immigrants I associate with never rose to any position of great importance, wealth, or status. What was most important to them was the journey. This story is one of such which mirrors that of thousands of immigrants. No glamour, just a journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Basil Knight’s fascinating and thought-provoking narrative explores the trials that many immigrants have faced on their path to finding a new life within America. Raw and deeply personal, Knight weaves a profound and expertly paced novel that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds and remain with them long after its emotional conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
