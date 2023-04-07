Author Basil Knight’s New Book, "The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America," Centers Around a Man Named Peter Who Moves from Jamaica to Find a New Life in America

Recent release “The Exodus: One Immigrant's Journey to America,” from Page Publishing author Basil Knight, is a spellbinding story that follows a young man who moves to America and discovers himself along the way. Based on the author's life and stories from other fellow immigrants, Knight shines a light on the struggles that many face to discover a better life for themselves.