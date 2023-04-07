Author Oliver Tyson’s New Book, "I Dream," is a Mesmerizing Read That Reflects Upon What It Takes for One to Fulfill One's Destiny and Find One's Place in the World
Recent release “I Dream,” from Page Publishing author Oliver Tyson, is a thrilling tale that follows three interconnected plot lines set across different eras of history. As each story unfolds, readers will discover the vulnerability that lies beneath each protagonist and the lengths each are willing to go to in order to find their place in the world and achieve their goals.
Norfolk, VA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Oliver Tyson, who is originally from Virginia, and whose hobbies include reading, eating, contemplating mountain climbing, and pretending to fish, has completed his new book, “I Dream”: a captivating story of three distinct interwoven narratives connected through history that follow their respective protagonists as they search for meaning and to make a name for themselves amongst the world around them.
Tyson shares, “In an ancient land called Archaia, a bastard prince waits patiently for his throne. But the birth of a pure-blooded heir throws his stoical plans into squalor and turmoil. Forced by fate, and embarking upon a perilous calling of ever-increasing foreboding and majesty, the Bastard Prince sets in motion a conspiracy that leads to a scheme that gives birth to a war that echoes through eons.
“Meanwhile, in a far future, a young woman studies history at a prestigious institution, planning her future of joining the esteemed ranks of the writers of Approved History as transcribed by the State. Through the gateway of a forbidden item, she is pulled apace into an underworld of crime and intellectual debouchment. And as her life spirals, she contemplates, both in her life and her studies, the conspiracies, schemes, and wars that echo through eons.
“‘I Dream’ is of three very personal stories of three people on epic quests and paramount journeys. It is of the inner dialogues of doubts, fears, and hopes that plague them every step of the way. A story of perceived giants, their grandiosity stripped away to reveal the very real, vulnerable, and approachable personage within. Destiny, as described by those destined for greatness, but told during the rise, when not even they could believe. Written in the first-person perspective to show a side of the characters that not even those closest to them could see. To argue that life is not about winning the battle but about fighting the fight and keeping the faith. ‘I Dream’ is a story about perseverance, overcoming, and finding yourself and your place in the world. It is the inner monologue of destiny itself, as transcribed by the hand of fate.”
Published by Page Publishing, Oliver Tyson’s spellbinding tale will take readers on an unforgettable character-driven path of self-discovery and determination. As each story unfolds, Tyson weaves a suspenseful journey that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and beautifully crafted, “I Dream” challenges readers to consider what life truly means and whether or not greatness is destined or built by those who achieve it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
