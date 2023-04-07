Author Oliver Tyson’s New Book, "I Dream," is a Mesmerizing Read That Reflects Upon What It Takes for One to Fulfill One's Destiny and Find One's Place in the World

Recent release “I Dream,” from Page Publishing author Oliver Tyson, is a thrilling tale that follows three interconnected plot lines set across different eras of history. As each story unfolds, readers will discover the vulnerability that lies beneath each protagonist and the lengths each are willing to go to in order to find their place in the world and achieve their goals.