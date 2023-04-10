Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s New Book, "Wins and Losses," is a Captivating Story About the High Peaks and Low Valleys of Life as Experienced by a Loving Family

Recent release “Wins and Losses,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, is the story of the Richards’ family. Faced with a heartbreaking loss the moment they become parents, Tate and Eve Richards learn to grow from their tragedies as they raise their daughter, Jenna.