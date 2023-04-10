Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s New Book, "Wins and Losses," is a Captivating Story About the High Peaks and Low Valleys of Life as Experienced by a Loving Family
Recent release “Wins and Losses,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, is the story of the Richards’ family. Faced with a heartbreaking loss the moment they become parents, Tate and Eve Richards learn to grow from their tragedies as they raise their daughter, Jenna.
Ville Platte, LA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, an avid reader and retired elementary school teacher, has completed her new book, “Wins and Losses”: an intriguing and potent tale about how loss molds a person as they mature through life.
“It’s my hope that readers will realize that some losses in life allow us to grow and teach us that no person will be able to experience only wins,” says Funderburk. “Both wins and losses cause people to react in a way that forces them to push themselves in directions they may never have considered before. This may sound a bit harsh, but my goal in writing this book was to help people realize that some of the losses experienced in life, regardless of the pain they may have caused, happen for a reason.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s gripping tale starts as readers are introduced to a young couple named Tate and Eve Richards. As they begin their journey into parenthood, Tate and Eve are met with one of their greatest losses when one of their twin daughters dies shortly after childbirth. From the moment she is born, their daughter Jenna experiences her first loss without even knowing it. Readers follow along as Jenna grows up, and her experiences—both good and bad—shape her into the woman she becomes.
“Wins and Losses” teaches the valuable lesson that sometimes, what seems like misfortune can be a blessing in disguise. When one door closes, another one opens, and there is no way to experience life without experiencing loss. In the words of Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, “no one can win or lose unless they participate.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wins and Losses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
