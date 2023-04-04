Hospitalist Alexander Roth, MD, Joins New York Health
New York, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of Alexander Roth, MD, to its team of dedicated healthcare professionals. Dr. Roth will provide high-quality care to patients. He will practice at 12 East 86th Street, Suite #7, New York, NY 10028.
“We are proud to have Dr. Roth join our team of Hospitalists,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “He will bring a valuable skillset to our hospital-based care team and provide exceptional healthcare to our patients.”
He received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from CUNY Brooklyn College and his Medical Degree from the American University of Antigua. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at The Brooklyn Hospital Center. Dr. Roth has extensive experience as a Hospitalist, working at St. Francis Hospital (Catholic Health Services) in Roslyn, NY. He is fluent in English and Russian and holds an Associate Professor of Medicine position at St. George University.
“I am excited to join a physician-led organization and expand my impact in providing excellent patient care,” Dr. Roth said.
To make an appointment, please call 212-396-1149. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
“We are proud to have Dr. Roth join our team of Hospitalists,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “He will bring a valuable skillset to our hospital-based care team and provide exceptional healthcare to our patients.”
He received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from CUNY Brooklyn College and his Medical Degree from the American University of Antigua. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at The Brooklyn Hospital Center. Dr. Roth has extensive experience as a Hospitalist, working at St. Francis Hospital (Catholic Health Services) in Roslyn, NY. He is fluent in English and Russian and holds an Associate Professor of Medicine position at St. George University.
“I am excited to join a physician-led organization and expand my impact in providing excellent patient care,” Dr. Roth said.
To make an appointment, please call 212-396-1149. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories