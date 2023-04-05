Vishay Intertechnology High-Temperature IHSR Inductor Delivers Current Ratings to 155A
New Yorker Electronics announces release of the 1st AEC-Q200 qualified, High Temperature, High Current Inductor.
Northvale, NJ, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced Vishay’s release of the first AEC-Q200 qualified IHSR high temperature inductor with current ratings to 155A in the 6767 case size (19.0mm by 17.1mm by 7.0mm). Designed for multi-phase, high current power supplies and input / output filters in automotive under the hood and ADAS applications, the Vishay Dale IHSR-6767GZ-5A offers a 50-percent reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and a smaller size than similar ferrite-based solutions.
The Automotive Grade inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5MHz and high current filtering applications. With its high operating temperature up to +155°C, the Vishay IHSR Inductor is also suitable for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12V / 48V vacuum-less braking systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors up to 140A. For these applications, Vishay states that the IHSR-6767GZ-5A’s low typical DCR of 0.24mΩ and inductance of 0.22µH allow for higher current density than competing technologies, with no hard saturation and more stable inductance and saturation over the entire operating temperature range.
Packaged in a 100-percent lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.
Features & Benefits:
· AEC-Q200 qualified
· High temperature rating, up to 155 °C
· Lowest DCR/μH, in this package size
· Shielded construction
· Excellent DC/DC energy storage up to 5 MHz
· Handles high transient current spikes without saturation
· Ultra low buzz noise, due to composite construction
Applications:
· High current load EMI filters (12 V / 140 A or 48 V / 140 A)
· LIDAR boost inductor for laser diode with GaN MOSFETs
· 48 V / 12 V (> 250 kHz; 5 kW) buck-boost inductor for multiphase converters (bi-directional)
· Excellent BLDC LC filter inductor up to 140 A (EPS; super chargers)
· Optimized filter and storage inductor for high ambient temperature applications up to 85 °C with operating 155 °C
· Excellent storage inductor up to 1 MHz switching frequency (low voltage 12 V to 5 V)
· EMI filter for 12 V / 48 V vacuum less braking (BLDC)
New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
