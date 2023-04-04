Irish Battery Technology Company Xerotech Announces Plans to Hire 100 New Employees to Meet Global Demand
Galway, Ireland, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Xerotech, a world leader in advanced battery systems for non-road mobile machinery applications, announced today that it plans to hire over 100 new employees to meet the growing demand for its configurable battery pack technology.
Xerotech has a proven track record of delivering high-performance battery solutions for a wide range of applications, from mining and construction equipment to marine and aviation vehicles. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the company is dedicated to providing the best possible solutions for its customers while reducing their environmental impact.
Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hailed Xerotech's continued success and outlined what an important contribution this news is to the economy, saying:
"Xerotech is one of the most innovative and interesting Irish companies I have engaged with. Batteries are going to be a big part of our post-fossil fuels future and it's extra-ordinary how advanced these technologies now are. It's great that it's happening in the West of Ireland.
"Congratulations to Xerotech on their expansion and plans to hire 100 new employees to meet global demand. This follows on from the company's recent hiring for over 50 new positions, and highlights how Irish companies continue to successfully compete in global markets.
"It is a testament to the resilience of the Irish technology and manufacturing sectors and is very positive news for the West of Ireland."
The new roles coming on stream include various technical and support roles, including engineering, production, sales and marketing, research and development, quality assurance, machine build and design, supply chain, and testing and will see all positions filled before the end of next year.
"We are excited to be expanding our team as we continue to develop new and innovative solutions for our customers," said Dr. Barry Flannery, CEO of Xerotech. "Our battery systems are helping to drive the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future, and we are looking for talented and passionate individuals to join us in this mission."
Xerotech is an Enterprise Ireland supported company. CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy said, "Xerotech is a highly innovative company delivering high performance energy and power management solutions for large machinery. A key goal for Enterprise Ireland is to support companies to make the transition to the low-carbon, resource-efficient economy of the future and innovative solutions like Xerotech's Hibernium® battery pack technology is key to supporting this critical agenda. I would like to congratulate the team on today's significant expansion announcement in Galway and we look forward to continuing to support the team as they continue to address the industrial electrification challenge through innovation."
The company is seeking individuals who share its passion for innovation and sustainability and who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is currently possible in battery technology. A list of current open positions is already available on their website, with more to be added over the coming weeks.
About Xerotech
Xerotech is a battery technology company solving one of our generation's most significant challenges, industrial electrification. The talented team is making an impact globally, driven by a shared vision of a fully electric future.
Our Hibernium® battery pack platform is a battery pack platform that adapts to the bespoke needs of your vehicle or application. With Hibernium®, you can choose your desired energy content, operating voltage range, physical dimensions, and even battery cell chemistry. There are no design or engineering costs even for one-off prototyping projects making this solution one of the only viable options for low-volume, high-diversity projects.
The electrification of heavy-duty machinery is now available to every OEM and Integrator.
Founded in 2015, Xerotech is headquartered in Galway, Ireland and has a global presence.
For more information, visit the Xerotech website: www.xerotech.com.
