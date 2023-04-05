Former Adult Performer Launches Podcast
Berkeley, CA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Former adult performer "Badd Gramma" aka "Goddess Justine" recently launched a podcast entitled Badd Gramma's Bag of Tricks.
It is a solo audio periodical where Justine tenZeldam (creator of the character "Badd Gramma) talks about her life before and after starring in adult films in her 50's for organizations such as Score Group, Allover40, Olderwomanfun and Mature Netherlands.
Before going into adult work at age 52, Justine was a successful sales executive, journalist, teacher, radio host and instructor. She's also a widow and an actual "good" grandmother of 8. Now that she's retired, she can talk about all the crazy adventures she's been on.
"No one is safe!" she said. "Just kidding. This is all about my personal self expression. I'm just so happy to have thousands of fans encouraging me on this generation. "I would be nothing without my fans. I call them my Golden GILFers and they are the only reason I'm still in business. And it has not been easy working as an entertainer these past few years!"
Justine was surprised at the wide audience hungry for her content, with many realizing that the typical body standard and youth was what the majority wanted. "The customer has spoken and they want age appropriate material for every stage of life. For me, it feels weird to watch someone in the 20's on screen, now that I'm 58.
"I will continue to tell my story via my podcast. It's so easy with the anchor/Spotify app to just press a button on my phone, record my thoughts or opinions, and post them immediately," she said. "Anyone and everyone with an alternative history should be documenting their lives. These are unique times and the knowledge will benefit those in the future. Or at least be very entertaining, compelling content for a movie, book or whatever it is that's used to broadcast 100 years from now. It's amazing that those of us on the fringes, outside the power player media giants, are able to have a platform. So, I'd like to encourage everyone to record their tale. We all have a unique story. That's what makes being human so fun!"
Justine tenZeldam lives in Berkeley California with her pet Cockatoo Bobbie and a dynamic cast of housemates. Badd Grammas Bag of Tricks can be found wherever you stream or by visiting Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/7A7mlF2o7gMI9JRrpfslBs. She can be contacted at OaklandHetaira@gmail.com.
