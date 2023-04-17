Lunch Fundraiser for Boot Out Breast Cancer Raises Over £8,000
Bolton, United Kingdom, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boot Out Breast Cancer, a UK-based charity dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer units in England and Wales, held its latest fundraiser, the Ladies' Lunch, at Rivington Hall Barn on 23 March 2023. Over 200 people attended the event, which raised over £8,000 through donations, tombola sales, auction prizes, and ticket sales.
Founded in 2010 by breast cancer survivor Debbie Dowie, Boot Out Breast Cancer has raised over £1,400,000 and purchased diagnostic equipment for NHS hospitals in England and Wales. The charity also supports cancer research and development, having contributed to The Christie NHS Hospital.
The Ladies' Lunch featured a Champagne reception, entertainment by Victoria Chesterton and Paul Sutton, and a powerful message from three inspirational ladies from Bolton NHS Hospital, Andrea McCann, Annette Trengrove, and Mal Sheridan. The event also had its first male breast cancer survivor, Richard Simon, give a poignant yet humorous speech highlighting the importance of men checking for breast cancer.
Debbie Dowie, Chairman and Founder of Boot Out Breast Cancer, said, "I am thrilled to be running the charity alongside my dedicated and talented committee members. This Ladies Lunch fundraising event was very enjoyable and raised awareness that breast cancer can happen to both women and men, and regular checks are still vitally important." Dowie also highlighted the charity's free APP, which provides information on how to check breast/chest tissue and has a built-in reminder system.
The Ladies' Lunch also featured several stalls offering high-quality products and services, including clothing, jewellery, and skincare. Attendees had the opportunity to see some of the equipment that Boot Out Breast Cancer has purchased over the years for Bolton Breast Unit.
Boot Out Breast Cancer's next event is the Diamond Ball on 9 September 2023 at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. The charity relies on sponsors and volunteers who organize fundraising events throughout the year.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
Boot Out Breast Cancer purchases diagnostic equipment for breast cancer units in England and Wales, with the goal of reducing waiting times and giving early diagnoses to save lives. The charity's patrons include Dame Sarah Storey, Professor Andrew Baildam, Alan Shearer CBE, and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Its ambassadors for 2023/2024 are Nikki Sanderson, Nihal Arthanayake, Dougie Mercer, Paul Vickerstaff, and Sharon Chantry.
Visit http://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk to learn more about the charity and how to get involved.
Contact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
