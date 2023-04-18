Costa Vida Launches New Chile Lime Chicken
For the first time since 2012, Costa Vida guests have a new protein option.
Lehi, UT, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Costa Vida is excited to announce the launch of its latest protein option: Chile Lime Chicken. Starting today, the new menu item will be available for a limited time in all Costa Vida locations across the United States and Canada.
The inspiration behind the Chile Lime Chicken came from trending flavor profiles in the fast-casual industry, according to the company's Vice President of Innovation, Kip Prestwich.
"We carefully developed our seasoning by visiting and testing products throughout key markets, identifying popular and trending flavors," said Prestwich. "Chile and Lime are both trending terms and flavor profiles, and with springtime and grilling in mind, shredded chicken made the perfect addition to the menu."
The Chile Lime Chicken is made with fresh chicken thigh meat, which aims to provide a richer and more flavorful taste compared to traditional chicken breast. Additionally, the chicken is hand-shredded for texture and taste.
During the testing phase, feedback for the Chile Lime Chicken was overwhelmingly positive, with over 90% of guests reporting that they would order it again. Sales of the product increased every week in the test stores.
"We consider this the biggest limited-time protein introduction since the first launch of Chile Verde in 2012," said Prestwich. "The Chile Lime Chicken flavor profile pairs well with all the fresh flavors of Costa Vida, and we are excited to launch a spring grilling product."
About Costa Vida: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fresh food and vibrant lifestyle of Baja, Mexico. The food is made from scratch every day, and the menu offers a variety of made-to-order entrees like Burritos, Tacos, Salads, Enchiladas, Nachos, and Quesadillas. There are 93 Costa Vida locations in the United States and Canada, and the brand has claimed “Best Of” and “Readers’ Choice” Awards in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada.
For more information about Costa Vida, visit www.costavida.com or connect with Costa Vida online at www.facebook.com/CostaVidaFreshMex or with @CostaVida on Instagram and Twitter.
The inspiration behind the Chile Lime Chicken came from trending flavor profiles in the fast-casual industry, according to the company's Vice President of Innovation, Kip Prestwich.
"We carefully developed our seasoning by visiting and testing products throughout key markets, identifying popular and trending flavors," said Prestwich. "Chile and Lime are both trending terms and flavor profiles, and with springtime and grilling in mind, shredded chicken made the perfect addition to the menu."
The Chile Lime Chicken is made with fresh chicken thigh meat, which aims to provide a richer and more flavorful taste compared to traditional chicken breast. Additionally, the chicken is hand-shredded for texture and taste.
During the testing phase, feedback for the Chile Lime Chicken was overwhelmingly positive, with over 90% of guests reporting that they would order it again. Sales of the product increased every week in the test stores.
"We consider this the biggest limited-time protein introduction since the first launch of Chile Verde in 2012," said Prestwich. "The Chile Lime Chicken flavor profile pairs well with all the fresh flavors of Costa Vida, and we are excited to launch a spring grilling product."
About Costa Vida: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fresh food and vibrant lifestyle of Baja, Mexico. The food is made from scratch every day, and the menu offers a variety of made-to-order entrees like Burritos, Tacos, Salads, Enchiladas, Nachos, and Quesadillas. There are 93 Costa Vida locations in the United States and Canada, and the brand has claimed “Best Of” and “Readers’ Choice” Awards in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada.
For more information about Costa Vida, visit www.costavida.com or connect with Costa Vida online at www.facebook.com/CostaVidaFreshMex or with @CostaVida on Instagram and Twitter.
Contact
Costa VidaContact
Mitch Kunzler
801-797-2374
costavida.com
Director of Marketing
Mitch Kunzler
801-797-2374
costavida.com
Director of Marketing
Categories