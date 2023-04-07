Author David Partie’s New Book, “Voices in the Silent Night: Poems about the Christmas Story,” Revitalizes the Traditional Christmas Story Through Festive Poetry
Recent release “Voices in the Silent Night: Poems about the Christmas Story,” from Covenant Books author David Partie, shares twenty-one voices of individuals or groups giving their perspectives on this sacred event.
Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Partie, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1944, has completed his new book, “Voices in the Silent Night: Poems about the Christmas Story”: a collection of Christmas poems designed to share different perspectives of the Christmas story and to encourage everyone to praise the newborn King.
During his forty-year career as a professor of English and modern languages, twenty-two of those years at Liberty University, author David Partie also taught at the University of California at Los Angeles, Santa Monica College, Biola College, the University of Southern California, Berlitz School of Languages, and Central Virginia Community College. In the summer of 2017, he served as a visiting professor of British and American Literature at Peking University in Beijing, China. In addition, he served as a marketing representative for Agnew Tech-Tran, a translation firm based in Woodland Hills, California, and he worked as a travel agent and as a freelance translator, specializing in translations from German into English.
He is a former regional vice president of the Poetry Society of Virginia. He won the Karma Deane Ogden Prize, the Brodie Herndon Prize, the Carleton Drewry Memorial Prize, and the J. Franklin Dew Award for poetry. He also writes fiction for children and adults and is the author of two thousand haiku in English.
Partie writes, “So the ‘silent night’ of Jesus’s birth, according to the familiar Christmas carol, wasn’t so ‘silent’ after all! At least, that was what I discovered when I began writing poems about the people and the supernatural beings who were involved in some way or another in the Christmas story. Several years ago, I wrote ‘The City of the Star’ about the arrival of the Wise Men from the east to worship this newborn King, ‘Outside the Stable’ about Joseph, and ‘One Winter Night’ about the blessed birth of our Savior in the stable in Bethlehem. When I read and reread the passages about the events before, during, and just after Jesus’s birth from Luke 1:5–2:40 and Matthew 1:18–2:18 to write these poems, I discovered that there were twenty-one individuals or groups mentioned by these two Gospel writers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Partie’s new book brings the Christmas story to life with fresh perspectives of this blessed event.
Readers can purchase “Voices in the Silent Night: Poems about the Christmas Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
