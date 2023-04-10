Author Traci Keck’s New Book, "Choosing Peace Devotionals," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals to Help Inspire Hope and Love to Carry Readers Through Life's Challenges
Recent release “Choosing Peace Devotionals,” from Covenant Books author Traci Keck, is a faith-based series of reflections and ruminations designed to help readers discover the hope and love required to carry one through their struggles and challenges, as well as foster a stronger relationship with the Lord and his Holy Scripture.
Kansas City, MO, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Traci Keck, an author who wears many hats, including wife, mother, sister, aunt, business owner, volunteer, and housekeeper, has completed her new book, “Choosing Peace Devotionals”: a stirring and emotional collection of devotionals to help guide readers through the chaos and difficulties of life, helping to lead them towards the peace and love that God calls for all his children.
Raised by a single mother of six, author Traci Keck learned at a young age from her that God does not give anyone more than they can handle. Her twin, Staci, also taught her that God indeed has a plan and doesn’t leave anyone out. Her absolute love is her husband, Ron, and kids, Coleman, Jordi, and Gracie Boots. Traci first started writing devotions to help herself find ways to find the good, the purpose, and the positive. She was looking at what God makes available in life and then at the choices one can make. She found relating Scripture to real-life experiences gave her hope, and through sharing her stories that she is far from the only person trying to figure out what life is all about.
“Choosing peace sounds nice, doesn’t it?” writes Keck. “You may be wondering, where can I possibly start? Here in this book, you will find your way.
“A path to humor and hope. A journey through challenges and balance. A feeling of love and joy. And in our sometimes ‘less than peaceful world,’ you will find peace if you choose peace.
“Peace will come in all sizes. Some of you are looking for world peace—love that choice. Some of you just want a little peace of mind, a little peace with yourself. Wherever you are in your journey, you can bring about peace one day, one step, one choice at a time.
“Peace will always be the more difficult choice, but that’s what God has called us to do. God calls us to peace on many levels: peace with ourselves, our family, our neighbors, our community, and yes, even peace in our world. Where will you start? Are you ready to choose?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Traci Keck’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others find hope, which has given her a purpose of spreading positive energy in the world. Through sharing her writings, Keck hopes that her readers will find the love and strength they need today to help carry oneself through tomorrow and make the same choices of kindness again.
Readers can purchase “Choosing Peace Devotionals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
