Author Traci Keck’s New Book, "Choosing Peace Devotionals," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals to Help Inspire Hope and Love to Carry Readers Through Life's Challenges

Recent release “Choosing Peace Devotionals,” from Covenant Books author Traci Keck, is a faith-based series of reflections and ruminations designed to help readers discover the hope and love required to carry one through their struggles and challenges, as well as foster a stronger relationship with the Lord and his Holy Scripture.