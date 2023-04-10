Jocelyn Turner’s "Fighting the White Knight" Exposes a Wasteful Testing Frenzy That Traps Teachers and Abuses Demoralized Students. Her Refreshing Solutions Offer Hope.

In “Fighting the White Knight,” from Covenant Books, Jocelyn Turner takes an in-depth look at how the American education system, despite the best of intentions, has failed today’s students in almost every regard through inflexible standards, lack of remediation opportunities, and excessive testing. Ms. Turner ends by exploring solutions designed to help lost students regain the confidence and enthusiasm that irrational expectations have stripped away from them.