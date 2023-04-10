Author L C King’s New Book, “THE DINGHY: Cast Thy Bread upon the Waters,” Brings New Life and Intrigue to God’s Word for Those Who Seek a Greater Faith
Recent release “THE DINGHY: Cast Thy Bread upon the Waters,” from Covenant Books author L C King, shares biblical truth with readers across the globe in hopes of stirring a heart for the glory of God.
Brookhaven, MS, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L C King, an author of Christian adventure, has completed her new book, “THE DINGHY: Cast Thy Bread upon the Waters”: a heart-stirring Christian adventure that unravels hidden truths within the human spirit and explores the depths of faithful giving through the lives of a grandmother and her granddaughter.
After losing her parents in a tragic accident, six-year-old Kara begins spending the summer months at her grandparent’s cottage along the St. Joseph River. Kara loves the summers in the country—fishing and rowing in the dinghy—while listening to Grandma casting her bread through storytelling. Now at seventeen, Kara arrives at the cottage for the summer a different person. She is insolent, defiant, and self-centered.
Alarmed by the changes she sees in her granddaughter, Grandma prays to God for wisdom and direction. God charts the course as he accompanies Grandma and Kara on a memorable river adventure in the old weather-worn dinghy. At summer’s end, Kara returns home. She disregards the lessons learned along the river and navigates an uncharted course in her life.
L C King writes, “Glistening beads of ice adorned the leafless white branches. Limbs, burdened with accumulating ice and snow, arched across the road. Dusk had settled in, and the dense snowfall made it difficult to navigate the path ahead. Although the winter canopy presented an incredible display, it was ominous for the travelers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L C King’s new book invites readers to discover how this thrilling story unfolds.
Readers can purchase “THE DINGHY: Cast Thy Bread upon the Waters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
