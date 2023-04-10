MTS' John McDonough Follows #1 Airplay Chart Single with Release of Concept EP’s Title Track
MTS' Chicago-based singer-songwriter releases “We’ll Answer the Call,” the title track to his concept EP about the 1936 US Olympic Rowing Team.
Chicago, IL, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Known for his emotional vocal delivery, his inspiring acoustic melodies and his moving lyrics, John McDonough enjoyed breakout success in 2021, with the release of his “Second Chances” album. Tracks from the acoustic collection received over 50K Spotify streams, earning him multiple industry awards nominations.
His follow-up release, the 2022 concept EP, "We’ll Answer the Call,” raised the bar even higher: McDonough scored a #1 UK iTunes hit with the 2nd single, “Shooting Star” and a #2 with “Point Me East.” The latter also topped national radio airplay charts in the US, hitting #1 on the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart.
To date, John’s 5-song release about the 1936 Gold Medal Winning US Olympic Rowing Team, has received over 230K Spotify streams from his 10K monthly listeners. All in all, John’s music has been streamed more than 300K times on Spotify. The two accompanying music videos have enjoyed more than 20K Youtube views, garnering Official Selections to international film festivals.
Now, John McDonough has released the 4th single, the title track, from “We’ll Answer the Call.”
John says, “Capturing the spectacle of the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games, the glory of winning the gold medal, and the love and commitment of teammates, ‘We’ll Answer The Call’ is a fist pumping affirmation of every individual’s worth and value. Beginning with a single, sparkling guitar and culminating with a full, rocking band, the song inspires every listener to achieve their own personal dreams and feel complete within themselves.”
About John McDonough: John McDonough is a singer/songwriter from Chicago, Illinois whose shows span six decades of hits combined with unique and moving originals. John’s acoustic guitar work, passionate vocals, and personal lyrics result in a modern singer/songwriter sound rarely heard. Before relocating to Chicago in 2020, John had spent 25 years performing in and around Austin, TX. He played to the rowdy crowds of 6th street, the dinner crowds of the suburbs, and everything in-between. Ten years ago John retired from psychotherapy to focus solely on music, and in that time has released five CD’s of original music, played over 500 gigs, performed in eleven major music festivals, several times appeared and performed on local and national radio, and embarked on successful tours throughout the United States. "Dream’s and Imagination," "Surrounding Colors," and "Can You See Me Now," released between 2014 to 2019, all received great reviews and airplay throughout Europe and the United States, with all three releases spending six consecutive months on the Americana Music Association Record Chart.
www.johnmcdonoughlive.com
