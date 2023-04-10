Author Don Norris’s New Book, "Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block," is a Collection of Poems and Stories Revealing How to Beat Writer's Block

Recent release “Poetry; Inspiration, Punctuation, and Beating Writer’s Block,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Don Norris, is a series of poetry covering all sorts of subject matter, from time traveling to little green aliens racing through space. Norris explores his different inspirations after each poem, providing tips and tricks for other writers to work through their writer's block.