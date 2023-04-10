Melanie Sandy’s New Book, "My Super Power," is an Uplifting Story That Teaches Young Readers to View Their Insecurities as a Source of Strength Rather Than Weakness
Recent release “My Super Power,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melanie Sandy, is an encouraging story based on the author’s childhood about embracing weaknesses. Young Melanie is bullied for her appearance and lets it get her down, until one day she realizes that her imperfections are what give her power.
Newark, DE, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melanie Sandy, a behavioral therapist who draws from her own life experiences when writing, has completed her new book, “My Super Power”: a moving and joyful story about gaining confidence.
“My Superpower is a book that was written from my personal point of view on how, as a child, you are innocent, confident, and view yourself as perfection until one brings insecurities into your world,” says Sandy. “Those insecurities are developed by different experiences that break your confidence, revels imperfections, and alters your personality, turning you into a person that you aren’t and into a person who judges themselves and views life with doubt. But there are many ways that we can view insecurities and even more ways to deal with them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melanie Sandy’s inspiring tale begins as the author herself is talking to her daughter and friends. She wants to teach the girls a lesson about overcoming insecurities, so she hatches a plan to zap them back in time. Suddenly, they are transported into Sandy’s fifth grade class. There, Sandy lets the girls in on a secret—she has superpowers, and so do they!
But these aren’t just ordinary superpowers; they are the powers of confidence and strength that come from taking pride in one’s imperfections. Sandy shows the girls how her class bully used to make her feel bad about herself and her body. She was sad until she realized that her weaknesses are actually what made her unique. “My Super Power” teaches readers the important lesson that everybody’s differences are what make them special.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “My Super Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
