Melanie Sandy’s New Book, "My Super Power," is an Uplifting Story That Teaches Young Readers to View Their Insecurities as a Source of Strength Rather Than Weakness

Recent release “My Super Power,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melanie Sandy, is an encouraging story based on the author’s childhood about embracing weaknesses. Young Melanie is bullied for her appearance and lets it get her down, until one day she realizes that her imperfections are what give her power.