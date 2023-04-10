"Islomanes of Cumberland Island" Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of "Islomanes of Cumberland Island," by Nashville author Rita Welty Bourke. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
"Islomanes of Cumberland Island" takes you on a journey to the most controversial National Seashore in the United States. Part family memoir and part history, the novel explores a love affair with an island as it is visited by Civil War generals, Gilded Age elites, the Kennedy family, and modern day visitors. The setting itself—a wilderness of feral horses and Spanish moss—may be the book’s most striking character of them all.
Publisher’s Weekly says, “Bourke weaves the stories of the past and present together in a captivating way. A must-read for lovers of historical fiction, nature, and wildlife preservation.”
Barbara Ryan Harris, of St. Marys Magazine, writes, “From the Timucuan Indians to Civil War heroes to steel magnates and beyond, the challenges and triumphs of the island come to life in page after page. From the Dungeness ruins to slave quarters to standing mansions, the story unfolds. Islomanes of Cumberland Island is an easy read and one to get lost in.”
Rita Welty Bourke is the author of "Kylie’s Ark: The Making of a Veterinarian." She’s a regular contributor to literary magazines, including The Southwest Review, Shenandoah, Black Warrior Review, and The North American Review.
Islomanes of Cumberland Island, 248 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-204-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
