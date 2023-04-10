Author Michele Sylva’s New Book "My Fight to Mom: A Woman's Memoir" is a Heartfelt Story That Reveals the Perseverance the Author Showed on Her Path to Becoming a Mother
Recent release “My Fight to Mom: A Woman's Memoir,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Sylva, is a captivating autobiographical account of the author's journey to becoming a mother, despite her battles with infertility that tried to rob her of that chance. Expertly paced and profoundly emotional, Sylva crafts an intimate tale that shares her experiences for readers to learn from.
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michele Sylva has completed her new book, “My Fight to Mom: A Woman's Memoir”: a gripping and compelling account of how the author struggled with infertility issues in her journey to become a mother to the child she always knew she wanted.
“I had long contemplated writing this memoir, and with infertility on the rise even more now than when I was in my childbearing years, I felt compelled to share my story in the hopes of inspiring others to consider all their options when looking to start a family of their own,” shares Sylva.
“Although every woman's story differs, my own family and friends couldn't fully digest what it meant for me to be infertile. Families who have never struggled to have children can give their sympathies for those of us who can't get pregnant, but unless you or someone close to you has experienced the emotional roller coaster of infertility, their well-placed intentions are often limited in scope and depth.
“... While I have changed the names of everyone in this book to protect them from any embarrassment or shame they may feel hearing my story, I have also changed my own name to protect my daughter's privacy. My intention isn't to hurt anyone's feelings, but the heart of the matter would be lost if I couldn't be as open and honest as possible with my audience.
“Many a tear was shed as I compiled this book, both from remembered sorrows and the heights of triumph. As difficult as reliving this personal journey has been, I am reminded every day by looking at the beautiful one who calls me Mom-that she was meant to be my daughter and she's absolutely worth it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michele Sylva’s stirring tale is shared with the hope of helping readers who suffer with infertility issues know that they are not alone in their struggles to become parents, and that their friends and families may better understand what they face. Poignant and deeply personal, Sylva takes readers on an eye-opening journey to reveal a battle that many experience in silence that is sure to remain with them long after its powerful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Fight to Mom: A Woman's Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
