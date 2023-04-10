Debra Adams’s New Book, "Adventures in Goose Park," is a Series of Short Stories That Follows a Flock of Geese Who Must Work Together to Solve the Problems They Encounter
Chicago, IL, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra Adams, an educator for more than two decades, has completed her most recent book, “Adventures in Goose Park”: a charming collection of tales that centers around a flock of geese and their leader as they come up with solutions to the trials they face, all while inviting young readers to get involved with each story and learn how to apply each situation to their daily lives.
A foreign language teacher for over twenty years, Debra Adams has taught students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. Now retired, Adams now chooses to focus on finding strategies for effectively teaching English reading and language arts to primary students.
“Follow the adventures of Kiko and his flock of geese as they band together to overcome challenges to their survival,” writes Adams. “‘Adventures in Goose Park’ is rich in descriptive language with comprehension exercises that inspire meaningful takeaways that can be applied to life’s situations today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Adams’s book also serves as an educational tool, challenging young readers to learn important vocabulary words from each story, as well as answers questions about what they’ve just learned to test their reading comprehension skills. With vibrant artwork to help bring Adams’s tale to life, “Adventures in Goose Park” will invite readers of all ages to experience the thrilling adventures of Kiko and his geese and their incredible examples of teamwork and resilience in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Adventures in Goose Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
