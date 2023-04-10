Maryam Rehman’s New Book "District 9" is a Thrilling Crime Story of One Man's Journey Undercover to Find the Dangerous Finity Bros, Leading Him to an Enemy from His Past
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maryam Rehman, who was born in Pakistan and later moved to Germany in 2019, has completed her most recent book, “District 9”: a captivating story of a young man who gets involved in an undercover mission to hunt down a dangerous mafia family, which leads to a reunion with an old and dangerous rival.
Rehman shares, “Andrew thought his life couldn’t get any better but soon found himself wondering if it could get any worse. After all the struggles of his trainee years, he managed to debut with his friends. Everything was perfect until he was asked to join IBU, who were creating a team of undercover agents to start a search operation on the Finity Bros, the greatest mafia of all time. As time passed by, he realized that this wasn’t what he was hoping for. He didn’t expect to be meeting his old enemy. And here began the rivalry, a rivalry that destroyed him and his loved ones, a rivalry that almost took his life, a rivalry that was once a friendship. ‘Sometimes the people that are the closest to you could be your biggest enemies,’ he said. As he thought things were starting to get better, the lighting struck harder than ever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maryam Rehman’s book was the result of the author being home for months during the pandemic, during which time she got extremely interested in books and writing her own stories. Inspired by the author’s interest in action and crime, “District 9” is an expertly paced and suspense-filled journey of crime, friendships, and rivalry that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “District 9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Rehman shares, “Andrew thought his life couldn’t get any better but soon found himself wondering if it could get any worse. After all the struggles of his trainee years, he managed to debut with his friends. Everything was perfect until he was asked to join IBU, who were creating a team of undercover agents to start a search operation on the Finity Bros, the greatest mafia of all time. As time passed by, he realized that this wasn’t what he was hoping for. He didn’t expect to be meeting his old enemy. And here began the rivalry, a rivalry that destroyed him and his loved ones, a rivalry that almost took his life, a rivalry that was once a friendship. ‘Sometimes the people that are the closest to you could be your biggest enemies,’ he said. As he thought things were starting to get better, the lighting struck harder than ever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maryam Rehman’s book was the result of the author being home for months during the pandemic, during which time she got extremely interested in books and writing her own stories. Inspired by the author’s interest in action and crime, “District 9” is an expertly paced and suspense-filled journey of crime, friendships, and rivalry that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “District 9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories