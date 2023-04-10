Bradley Byers’s New Book, "For A Reason" Tells the Compelling Tale of a Young Woman Who Slowly Begins to Rethink All She Once Believed About the World and Her Existence
Austin, TX, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bradley Byers has completed his most recent book, “For A Reason”: a gripping and potent story of a young woman whose past experiences, as well as a startling traumatic development in her adult years, leaves her questioning her faith and beliefs that have been the bedrock of her life.
Soon after receiving a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, author Bradley Byers was chosen to be editor of a regional church publication. In that position, he became intrigued with the widely different ways people relate to their faith and especially with the question “Does everything happen for a predetermined reason?” Always interested in new evidence and new concepts, Bradley carried this question with him through his years as a founding editor at Southern Living Magazine and as a public information officer at the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and the U.S. Department of Energy. Now at retirement in Austin, Texas, he has converted these accounts into a handful of fictional characters in search of the answer to whether everything does, indeed, happen “For a Reason.”
“Like Shakespeare's ‘Othello,’ Andrea Ashburn loves perhaps not wisely but too well,” writes Byers. “Taught that God has a plan for her life, she feels secure in her friendships and rewarded for her devotion. But disturbing developments raise questions: how can she reconcile God's plan with the negative things that happen?
“Why did being chosen leader of her church's youth group expose her to sexual advances by the youth minister? Later, in college, why does her ministerial student boyfriend decide he must drop her to atone for the guilt of his own lustful desires? Such questions persist as she moves into her early adult years.
“Then a disturbing trauma, coupled with events that seem preordained, make a jumble of her best intentions. Forced into painful examination of the beliefs upon which she has based her life, she feels that her future is in jeopardy...and so it is.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bradley Byers’s book is inspired by the author’s unending search to discover whether or not occurrences in life do happen for some undisclosed reason, or if such moments are truly random and out of one’s control. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, this poignant and character-driven tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Andrea’s journey as she is compelled to reckon with the truth, and question everything she once thought she knew.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “For A Reason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
