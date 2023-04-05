Roberta Jackson’s Newly Released, "INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR," Shares a Unique Opportunity for Spiritual Encouragement
“INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Jackson, is an enjoyable reading experience that brings readers a carefully curated selection of poetry drawn from various points in the author’s personal journey of faith.
Riverdale, GA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR”: a delightful anthology with heart. “INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR” is the creation of published author, Roberta Jackson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Georgia and is currently employed as the Administrator Assistant at one of the oldest African American Congregational Churches in the United States.
Jackson shares, “In today’s world we are faced daily with choices whether good or bad, whether challenging or simplistic and in all these situations a word will either lift you higher or bring you down lower.
It is at these moments that it is particularly important what we feed our mind, body and spirit. The results will be either “thriving streams of positive living waters” or “dead streams of negative flowing waters”. The choice is yours!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Jackson’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on the various themes within.
Pastor Charles Young shares, “Roberta has a gentle quite spirit, but her poetry brings forth a passionate boldness. She writes from a heart full to overflow of a deep abiding love of the Lord. Like cold refreshing water on a hot southern summer day, Roberta’s poetry will quench the thirst of your soul.”
Consumers can purchase “INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR” at traditional Brick & Mortar Bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “INSPIRATIONAL WRITINGS from THE CREATOR”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
