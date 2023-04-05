Becky Picard’s Newly Released "Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?" is an Engaging Children’s Narrative That Helps to Explain Key Foundations of Knowing God
“Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Becky Picard, is a heartfelt message of faith for upcoming generations with a curiosity about how one can know God.
Cedar Rapids, IA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?”: a vibrant celebration of faith that will inspire young minds. “Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?” is the creation of published author Becky Picard, who has lived most of her life in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she now lives with her husband, Denny. After graduation from St. Louis University, she spent seven years teaching high school German and French in nearby Granite City, Illinois. The next nine years were happily spent staying home with her two young sons, Christian and Ryan, while living in Illinois, Texas, and Colorado. For the next twenty years, banking was her career, becoming a vice president for US Bank and senior vice president for Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust and its parent company QCR Holdings.
Picard shares, “Does God eat pizza? Where does he live? Why did he make us? These are just a few of the questions that Emily tries to answer for her friend Henry.
'Have You Ever Wondered…Who Is God?' is the first in a series by author Becky Picard. It is a story of two friends, Emily and Henry, who walk home from school together and discuss a variety of things they wonder about. Today, Henry would like to discuss God because he has heard other kids talking about him, but he doesn’t know who they are talking about. Emily acknowledges that she is not an expert about God but tries to answer Henry’s questions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becky Picard’s new book offers a helpful opening for aiding children in beginning their spiritual journey.
Picard shares in hope of touching the souls of upcoming generations in need of a strong connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have You Ever Wondered... Who is God?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
