L. C. Young’s Newly Released "Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd" is a Helpful Social Narrative That Explores the Anxieties of a New Experience
“Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. C. Young, is an encouraging narrative that helps readers process their own fears or misgivings about starting a new school year or even a new school altogether.
New York, NY, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd”: a delightful story of acceptance and understanding. “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd” is the creation of published author L. C. Young, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Young shares, “Sweaty palms, heart palpitations, and anticipating thoughts are happening, as it is minutes before the school bell is about to ring to start the day! Not just any day, but my first day of sixth grade! I can feel my heart beating like a drummer playing the drums as I walk toward Room 1218. Oh! What could possibly be waiting for me once I pass through the doorframe to Miss Redd’s classroom? Oh! What could she possibly be like? What if she is not expecting me? Oh! What a terrible thing that would be! What if I’m in the wrong class? Oh! What a mess that would be! Oh! What a terrible first day of school that would be! What if I can’t find my desk? What if I don’t have anyone to eat lunch with? What if I don’t have anyone to walk to lunch with? Would Miss Redd walk with me?
“All these different thoughts came rushing through Geoh’s mind once again as he walked to his new classroom. Then, as he entered the doorway, he suddenly heard, 'Hello, Geoh!' Geoh thought to himself, She knew my name without even asking me! She must be a superhero! Could it be? Geoh’s eyes immediately took notice of the many new things filling the walls of his new classroom with Miss Redd. He thought to himself, Oh! What a year it could be! Thoughts came flying through Geoh’s mind like a fiery jet on a sunny blue-sky day! He thought just maybe that today might go his way if he would just try to do his best! Maybe Room 1218 could really turn out to be the best room he’s ever set foot in yet! Standing at the doorway, looking around at his new classroom, Geoh began to think, Oh! What a year it could be! Oh! What a year it could be!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. C. Young’s new book is the second in a series dedicated to the memory of the author’s beloved parents who inspired a sense of worth and determination in their daughter whom they treasured and loved dearly.
Consumers can purchase “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Young shares, “Sweaty palms, heart palpitations, and anticipating thoughts are happening, as it is minutes before the school bell is about to ring to start the day! Not just any day, but my first day of sixth grade! I can feel my heart beating like a drummer playing the drums as I walk toward Room 1218. Oh! What could possibly be waiting for me once I pass through the doorframe to Miss Redd’s classroom? Oh! What could she possibly be like? What if she is not expecting me? Oh! What a terrible thing that would be! What if I’m in the wrong class? Oh! What a mess that would be! Oh! What a terrible first day of school that would be! What if I can’t find my desk? What if I don’t have anyone to eat lunch with? What if I don’t have anyone to walk to lunch with? Would Miss Redd walk with me?
“All these different thoughts came rushing through Geoh’s mind once again as he walked to his new classroom. Then, as he entered the doorway, he suddenly heard, 'Hello, Geoh!' Geoh thought to himself, She knew my name without even asking me! She must be a superhero! Could it be? Geoh’s eyes immediately took notice of the many new things filling the walls of his new classroom with Miss Redd. He thought to himself, Oh! What a year it could be! Thoughts came flying through Geoh’s mind like a fiery jet on a sunny blue-sky day! He thought just maybe that today might go his way if he would just try to do his best! Maybe Room 1218 could really turn out to be the best room he’s ever set foot in yet! Standing at the doorway, looking around at his new classroom, Geoh began to think, Oh! What a year it could be! Oh! What a year it could be!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. C. Young’s new book is the second in a series dedicated to the memory of the author’s beloved parents who inspired a sense of worth and determination in their daughter whom they treasured and loved dearly.
Consumers can purchase “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories