L. C. Young’s Newly Released "Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd" is a Helpful Social Narrative That Explores the Anxieties of a New Experience

“Class! Class!: Geoh’s 6th Grade Adventure with Miss Redd,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. C. Young, is an encouraging narrative that helps readers process their own fears or misgivings about starting a new school year or even a new school altogether.