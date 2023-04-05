LuSal Madakypr’s Newly Released “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD” is an Engaging Study of Effective Prayer Practices
“What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LuSal Madakypr, is an encouraging challenge to readers seeking to deepen their faith and walk boldly in the knowledge that God is always a prayer away.
New York, NY, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD”: an inspirational call to spiritual arms that pushes readers to work actively on their faith. “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD” is the creation of published author LuSal Madakypr, an educator with over thirty years of experience in personal and professional development.
Madakypr shares, “Prayers not getting answered? What's the point of trying…right?
“Wrong! You have what it takes to receive miracles, signs, and wonders through your own prayers. Find the secret of getting GOD to hear and answer you every time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LuSal Madakypr’s new book tackles the complications of stagnation and doubt in one’s spiritual growth.
Madakypr shares in hopes of empowering readers in their pursuit of a strong and comforting relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Madakypr shares, “Prayers not getting answered? What's the point of trying…right?
“Wrong! You have what it takes to receive miracles, signs, and wonders through your own prayers. Find the secret of getting GOD to hear and answer you every time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LuSal Madakypr’s new book tackles the complications of stagnation and doubt in one’s spiritual growth.
Madakypr shares in hopes of empowering readers in their pursuit of a strong and comforting relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What’s Your Point? Discover the secret of getting your faith to move GOD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories