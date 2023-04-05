Haile Aregai Yohannes’s Newly Released "Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention" is a Powerful and Thoughtful Memoir

“Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haile Aregai Yohannes, is a compelling look into the author’s personal journey that shares reflections on key moments of challenge and victory that have shaped a life of devoted faith.