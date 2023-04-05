Haile Aregai Yohannes’s Newly Released "Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention" is a Powerful and Thoughtful Memoir
“Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haile Aregai Yohannes, is a compelling look into the author’s personal journey that shares reflections on key moments of challenge and victory that have shaped a life of devoted faith.
Arlington, VA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention”: a deeply personal look into the author’s personal and spiritual trials and triumphs. “Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention” is the creation of published author Haile Aregai Yohannes, who is originally from Eritrea, a tiny nation in the Horn of Africa. He came to the USA in 1997 as a winner of the diversity visa lottery and is residing in Arlington, Virginia, ever since. Haile also graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a BA degree in general studies in December 2020 and celebrated his graduation on Christmas Day of that year. Currently, he works for Arlington Public Schools in Virginia.
Yohannes shares, “Coincidence or divine providence?
“Have you ever survived difficult times in which you felt as if God was not concerned about your situation, and then only to retrospectively notice later that God was watching over you and working ways out for you? I have so many of them! These experiences were not mere coincidental events but rather divine interventions in my life.
“This book will take you through my personal journey of life experience of abandonment, abuse, neglect, misfortune, brokenness, and illness and on how God made ways out through a series of astounding and life-changing miracles.
“The purpose of this book is to prove that God is concerned for your well-being—past, present, and future—and that he will never leave you nor forsake you in your darkest hours (Heb. 13:5). He is always working on your behalf in the heavenly realm to deliver you out of your miseries in this physical world. Psalm 37:25 says, 'I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread' (NIV).
“As you read through the chapters, you will encounter amazing surprises and miracles that will make you informed, entertained, inspired, and enlightened. Now it is time to flip through the pages!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Haile Aregai Yohannes’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of success and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Providence: A Story of Struggle and God’s Intervention,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
