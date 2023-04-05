Mary Walker’s Newly Released "Women of Truth and Righteousness" is a Powerful Continuation of the Author’s Women in History Series
“Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Walker, is an engaging reading experience that examines key women that have left a lasting impact on the world from biblical figures through to modern activists.
Amity, OR, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History”: a potent reminder of the important roles women have held throughout time. “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History” is the creation of published author Mary Walker, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who carries degrees from Portland Seminary, Western Seminary, and Western Oregon University.
Walker shares, “'I do not hide your righteousness in my heart; I speak of your faithfulness and your saving help' (Psalms 40:10).
“During its two-thousand-year history, the Christian faith has been influenced and passed down by faithful women. The women whose stories are in these pages were martyrs and nuns, mystics and scholars, writers and reformers, preachers and missionaries, abolitionists, and evangelists. These women are examples to us of faith, perseverance, forgiveness, fortitude, and truth and righteousness.
“In this book, we will recount the stories of women in the Bible and from the Early Church to today who sought to follow their callings to serve in God’s kingdom. There are very important reasons for learning about the lives of the female saints beyond giving them the recognition that they deserve for their achievements. We can learn much from the stories of the lives of the women in this book. Women and men are heirs to the promise and have a joint responsibility to practice truth and righteousness and to take the gospel to the lost (Galatians 3:26–29). These dedicated women faced many barriers and confronted many obstacles in their paths as they sought to serve Christ. They did not seek God’s truth and righteousness for themselves but for God’s glory.
“'For the word of the LORD is right and true; he is faithful in all he does. The LORD loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love.' (Psalms 33:4–5)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Walker’s new book brings women from history and the bible to life for current and upcoming generations in a thoughtful and empowering study.
Consumers can purchase “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walker shares, “'I do not hide your righteousness in my heart; I speak of your faithfulness and your saving help' (Psalms 40:10).
“During its two-thousand-year history, the Christian faith has been influenced and passed down by faithful women. The women whose stories are in these pages were martyrs and nuns, mystics and scholars, writers and reformers, preachers and missionaries, abolitionists, and evangelists. These women are examples to us of faith, perseverance, forgiveness, fortitude, and truth and righteousness.
“In this book, we will recount the stories of women in the Bible and from the Early Church to today who sought to follow their callings to serve in God’s kingdom. There are very important reasons for learning about the lives of the female saints beyond giving them the recognition that they deserve for their achievements. We can learn much from the stories of the lives of the women in this book. Women and men are heirs to the promise and have a joint responsibility to practice truth and righteousness and to take the gospel to the lost (Galatians 3:26–29). These dedicated women faced many barriers and confronted many obstacles in their paths as they sought to serve Christ. They did not seek God’s truth and righteousness for themselves but for God’s glory.
“'For the word of the LORD is right and true; he is faithful in all he does. The LORD loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love.' (Psalms 33:4–5)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Walker’s new book brings women from history and the bible to life for current and upcoming generations in a thoughtful and empowering study.
Consumers can purchase “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of Truth and Righteousness: Stories of Women in the Bible and History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories