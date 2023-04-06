Candace McLaughlin’s Newly Released “God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark” is a Heartwarming Story of Learning to Love Oneself
“God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candace McLaughlin, is an empowering message of positivity that will help young readers learn to embrace their uniqueness.
Ruston, LA, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark”: a delightful tale of friendship and acceptance. “God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark” is the creation of published author Candace McLaughlin, a happy wife and a mother of three beautiful children. Candace is also a nurse, graphic designer, and photographer.
McLaughlin shares, “Amayah is a ten-year-old girl who has a port-wine-stain birthmark on her face. She puts on makeup every day in fear that her classmates will bully her. One day, a new student with a unique birthmark of his own enrolls in her class and teaches her the power of self-love and self-confidence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candace McLaughlin’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Tekla Todria.
McLaughlin shares in hope of aiding young readers learn to embrace the things that make them special and to aid others in celebrating themselves as well.
Consumers can purchase “God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Made Me Perfect: Amayah’s Amazing Birthmark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
