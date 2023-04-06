Jo Ann Wiblin’s Newly Released "Brothers In Murder" is a Fascinating Study of a Series of Murders That Took Place in Ohio During the Late 1970s
“Brothers In Murder,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jo Ann Wiblin, is an informative study that brings readers a concise and fascinating look into the complexities of the investigation that later led to the arrest of two dangerous men.
Newark, OH, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Brothers In Murder”: a powerful exploration of a series of events that rocked a small community. “Brothers In Murder” is the creation of published author Jo Ann Wiblin, a retired grandmother of three who graduated from Ohio State University.
Wiblin shares, “Wiblin and her husband have lived in Newark, Ohio, for fifty-five years. She spent approximately four of these following a series of murders in Licking County and the Columbus area. Occasional bar fights and assaults resulting in murder are rare there, but a series of murders was sensational business.
“Wiblin was working on her second master’s degree shortly after the murders began. She took to driving to the murder locations just for curiosity. One of the victims, Jenkin Jones, lived in Granville; and her husband knew him slightly. Her husband was a supervisor at the local vocational school at the time and often took tools to Jones for sharpening for the school. Once, he took their four-year-old son with him, and Mr. Jones asked Dan if he wanted to see how he sometimes slept in the shop. Dan said yes, and Mr. Jones lay down on the cot there, and his three dogs curled up around him. Dan was fascinated.
“Later, Mr. Jones was murdered as he sat watching TV in his living room, and several of the dogs were also killed.
“Wiblin couldn’t get these crimes off her mind. Newspapers said the murderers used the freeway to get to their victims, and she would try to get that out of her mind as she traveled them.
“When the arrest finally came, one brother had been captured, and the other had not. The author and her husband learned that police and other officials had gathered at the State of Ohio Highway garage on their road, just two miles away from Charles Lewingdon’s house. That put him about five miles from the author’s home.
“The book is a synopsis of the crimes, the brothers’ personal lives, and the final capture of both men.
“The brothers have since both died in prison.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Ann Wiblin’s new book will be a welcome addition to any lover of true crime’s library.
Wiblin draws information from trial transcripts and personal study to present readers with a compelling case study.
Consumers can purchase “Brothers In Murder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brothers In Murder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
