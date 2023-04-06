Billie Barrett’s Newly Released "God’s Gentle Giant" is an Engaging Memoir That Takes Readers to the Heart of Mission Work
“God’s Gentle Giant,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billie Barrett, is a compelling reflection on key moments and determined faith that carried two missionaries through a dangerous situation.
Hollister, CA, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Gentle Giant”: a potent autobiographical work. “God’s Gentle Giant” is the creation of published author Billie Barrett, a proud mother of five who has been a missionary in Sierra Leone, Columbia, and Kenya, East Africa, using her nursing skills with the American Red Cross and as a clinical officer in Africa.
Barrett shares, “'God’s Gentle Giant' is the story of John and Billie Barrett’s work with Pastor Ernest Kabole Okhonya and the creation of a new mission in Kenya, East Africa. A new clinic and a new free school for orphans from the area were built. It’s also the story of the many obstacles in building this new mission. John and Billie had to go into hiding for three months after being threatened with death by a former member of parliament who had become the chairman of the previous mission John and Billie worked for at Ematsayi. It’s God’s miraculous intervention that kept them safe and allowed the work to be completed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billie Barrett’s new book will shock and inspire as the author recalls a deeply impactful life experience.
Barrett shares in hopes of encouraging others to trust in God and persevere in His name.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Gentle Giant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Gentle Giant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
