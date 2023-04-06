Paul Nunez’s Newly Released "Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom)" is a Compelling Story of Life During the Transition to Castro’s Rule
“Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Nunez, is an eye-opening account of how the world changed for a young man following the deposition of Batista.
Cedar Park, TX, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom)”: an engaging autobiographical account. “Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom)” is the creation of published author Paul Nunez.
Nunez shares, “Pirates of the Caribbean tells the narrative of Reinaldo, a Cuban teenager who grew up listening to rock and roll and R&B on American radio stations. Reinaldo, seventeen, got caught up in the Cuban Revolution of 1959, which quickly turned socialist; and all expectations of keeping up with the latest American songs and trends vanished.
“As a result, Cuba’s new leadership pledged a fervent relationship with the Soviet Union, and Reinaldo’s most prized privileges began to plummet before his very eyes.
Socialist propaganda flooded radio and television, as well as a curriculum that was filled with support for the state, support for economic structures, advocacy for the revolution, and patria o muerte (country or death).
“For those who did not sympathize with the new anticapitalist system and admired the American experiment, leaving Cuba was the only exit door.
“The exit, in this story, becomes a Caribbean Sea adventure of brave buccaneering piracy and danger zones, with Cuba’s south coast serving as the setting for a clever plot to flee to the United States.
“There were a series of challenges, including clashes with Fidel Castro’s supporters, a boat running aground, a catastrophic storm, a broken hull, and no food or water. For the twenty-three freedom seekers who participated in the trek, whatever sacrifice was required of them to gain freedom was worth it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Nunez’s new book will bring the tumultuous changes of the 60s to life like never before.
Nunez brings readers to the heart of the drive for freedom and possibility as a he recounts a daring escape from communist rule.
Consumers can purchase “Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pirates in The Caribbean: (The High Risks to Secure Freedom),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
