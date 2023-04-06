Shirley D. Minter’s Newly Released "Memoirs" is a Powerful Story of an Emotionally Charged Journey Following a Cancer Diagnosis
“Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley D. Minter, is a profound story of a mother’s love and a son’s valiant battle against an aggressive form of cancer.
Clayton, NC, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer”: a potent reminder of the power held in determined faith and trust in God’s mercy. “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer” is the creation of published author Shirley D. Minter, a proud mother of two and grandmother of four who holds a MS degree in public administration from Troy University, Troy, Alabama; a MS in counseling and education from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois; and a BS degree in psychology from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, Illinois. Each year, Minter attends and participates in numerous classes and seminars on health, nutrition, and fitness. She is an advocate for healthy living: mind, body, and soul.
Minter shares, “Parents would easily sacrifice their lives for their children. Can we barter with God, our life in exchange for the lives of our children? Would seeing your child suffer, in pain, enduring chemotherapy, radiation, and other debilitating forms of cancer treatments cause you to lose your faith, become angry with God, or even doubt Him or His love? This book is a compilation of memoirs that depicts a mother and son’s commitment to cling to their faith as he fights for his life.
“Now journey over a period of years and experience the peaks, the valleys, the joy, the pain, the struggles…as a mother and her young son together battle glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a terminal form of brain cancer. Be inspired, encouraged, and strengthened by their unwavering faith and their trust in God’s love, kindness, mercy and in a God who will never let us go through more than we can bear, a God who answers prayers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley D. Minter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers receive a deeply personal look into a challenging journey.
Minter shares in hopes of offering encouragement and comfort to families facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Minter shares, “Parents would easily sacrifice their lives for their children. Can we barter with God, our life in exchange for the lives of our children? Would seeing your child suffer, in pain, enduring chemotherapy, radiation, and other debilitating forms of cancer treatments cause you to lose your faith, become angry with God, or even doubt Him or His love? This book is a compilation of memoirs that depicts a mother and son’s commitment to cling to their faith as he fights for his life.
“Now journey over a period of years and experience the peaks, the valleys, the joy, the pain, the struggles…as a mother and her young son together battle glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a terminal form of brain cancer. Be inspired, encouraged, and strengthened by their unwavering faith and their trust in God’s love, kindness, mercy and in a God who will never let us go through more than we can bear, a God who answers prayers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley D. Minter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers receive a deeply personal look into a challenging journey.
Minter shares in hopes of offering encouragement and comfort to families facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memoirs: A Mother and Son’s Seven-Year Journey as They Battled Stage 4 Brain Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories