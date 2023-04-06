Kay Black’s Newly Released "Websters of Lucerne" is a Heartwarming Story of a Community’s Healing and Growth
“Websters of Lucerne,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Black, is an enjoyable love story that brings an affable group of characters to life as they navigate challenges and blessings when a beloved member of the family passes away.
Seymour, TN, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Websters of Lucerne”: a compelling tale of faith, family, and positive change. “Websters of Lucerne” is the creation of published author Kay Black, who has enjoyed a varied career life included raising two sons and a daughter, being a flight instructor, and owning several entrepreneurial businesses including a B&B inn. She and her husband now live near Knoxville, Tennessee, after living in ten different states and traveling extensively by RV. They share their home with three small dogs, two of them rescues.
Black shares, “When black lung disease snuffs out the life of Walter, a retired coal miner, his grieving widow, Emma, develops a plan to restore their community from the ravages of the coal mine era. Her diverse family is drawn into her plan to change the course of their small Pennsylvania town as well as their own lives. Surprises await them as they attempt to follow the plan. This is a love story: love of family, home, community, and a faith that takes them out of their comfort zone and into helping their neighbors and newcomers not only survive but thrive. They deal with the past while building a future full of hope, promise, and redemption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Black’s new book will bring readers to the heart of small-town connections as a plan for change shakes the foundations of a rural community.
Consumers can purchase “Websters of Lucerne” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Websters of Lucerne,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories