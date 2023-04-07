Thomas Ernst’s Newly Released "What Type of Christian Are You" is a Thoughtful Examination of How to be a Good Follower of Christ
“What Type of Christian Are You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Ernst, is a helpful resource for anyone looking for confirmation of faith and the challenges that arise in the path of maintaining a God-centered life.
Reading, PA, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Type of Christian Are You”: a potent reminder of the dangers of passive faith. “What Type of Christian Are You” is the creation of published author Thomas Ernst, a dedicated husband, father, and successful businessman.
Ernst shares, “Did you ever ask God, 'What do you want me to do?' Maybe you made some bad decisions in life, and you know God has a purpose for you. Or maybe you have been very successful with everything you’ve done, but you feel something is missing, and you know God wants you to do something special. So you are alone with God and you cry out to God to tell you what he wants you to do. 'Please, please tell me what you want me to do. God, please tell me my purpose.' No answer. So you talk to your clergy and ask why God does not answer you. They tell you, 'Sometimes God says yes or no, or maybe, the answer is wait.' What if the wait is that God answered you, but you did not hear him? Yes, I will say it again, maybe, what if the wait is that God answered you but you did not hear him? Maybe it is your relationship with God? What type of Christian are you? Are you a good sheep who has a strong relationship with God where you attended church and do your daily devotions? Are you a baad sheep (say it like a sheep would baa with a d) who only visits his house on Sunday and don’t talk with him during the week? Just think, your strongest relationships in life are not where you spend an hour hearing about someone and you just listening.
“Also, what is going on with America today? Why is God being pushed out of his country. Yes, God’s country. Israel is God’s people, but America is God’s country. God is on all the documents that make this great nation and on its currency. It is God’s country. There is no way we can make America great again unless we turn back to God and work on our relationships with him. Is the chapter of Romans in God’s book a warning to America? History does repeat itself. Maybe that is why some organizations want to change America’s history and others want God out of this great country.
“So come with me on this journey to find out what type of Christian you are. Let’s find out what type of sheep you are. Let’s also find out if Romans, the chapter in the Bible, is a warning to America today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Ernst’s new book will challenge and encourage believers whether they are new to their faith or firmly established in their pursuit of God.
Ernst shares in hope of bringing perspective and empowerment to the modern Christian within the pages of his flagship inspirational.
Consumers can purchase “What Type of Christian Are You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Type of Christian Are You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
