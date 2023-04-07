Dr. Laurita Bledsoe’s Newly Released "The Heart of God True Worship" is an Encouraging Examination of Purposeful Praise and Worship Practices
“The Heart of God True Worship,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Laurita Bledsoe, is a helpful discussion that will empower believers to a new level of connection with their spiritual journey.
Macomb, MI, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart of God True Worship”: a motivating evaluation of the pitfalls of worshipping without intent. “The Heart of God True Worship” is the creation of published author Dr. Laurita Bledsoe, an ordained minister and founder of GOD’s Anointed Ministry, Swim and The Legacy 7 LLC. She is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and considers that to be one of GOD’s great blessings to her.
Dr. Bledsoe shares, “This book challenges how we corporately go before the LORD in praise and worship. It ignites thought about our responsibility as members of the body of CHRIST when we go to the place where we gather to worship. What is our position? Attitude? Posture? Heart? Motive? Intent?
“This book explains in easy-to-understand terms, what is praise and worship and what happens when we uniformly engage in it. This book is written so that even those that don’t know or have never participated in praise and worship will understand what it is and that it is a necessary component in developing a relationship with GOD and connecting with HIS body.
It will prompt all those that read this book to seek a more personal relationship with the LORD and value corporate worship. Pure worship is not trapped within the confines of denominationalism, religiosity, trends, gender, age, status, economics, ethnicity, culture, academic degrees or position, and status. 'But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the FATHER in spirit and in truth: for the FATHER seeketh such to worship HIM' (John 4:23).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Laurita Bledsoe’s new book will empower readers to a fresh pursuit of closeness with God.
Dr. Bledsoe shares in hope of challenging and empowering both new and established believers to take charge and worship purposefully.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of God True Worship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of God True Worship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
