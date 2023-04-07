Eduardo Salazar Castillo’s Newly Released "Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City" is an Imaginative Tale of Adventure and Wonder
“Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eduardo Salazar Castillo, is an exciting narrative that brings readers a fresh and engaging adventure that draws from classic themes found in beloved fables.
Austin, TX, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City”: a vibrant tale of magic and the unexpected. “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” is the creation of published author Eduardo Salazar Castillo, a Texas native of the Rio Grande Valley who loves books, music, and lots of movies. He loves to tell stories about all the hidden and mysterious worlds that can only be found in a person’s mind.
Castillo shares, “One day, Sophie goes to Texas to live with her uncle. Uncle writes books about magic, dragons, and magical cities. Soon, Sophie finds it all in her backyard! Sophie finds out magic is real.
“Sophie also finds the bad guys from Uncle’s books are real too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eduardo Salazar Castillo’s new book will charm readers of all ages as they adventure with Sophie and a beloved uncle.
Castillo spins a delightful tale certain to captivate and entertain through vivid descriptions and creative creatures.
Consumers can purchase “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Castillo shares, “One day, Sophie goes to Texas to live with her uncle. Uncle writes books about magic, dragons, and magical cities. Soon, Sophie finds it all in her backyard! Sophie finds out magic is real.
“Sophie also finds the bad guys from Uncle’s books are real too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eduardo Salazar Castillo’s new book will charm readers of all ages as they adventure with Sophie and a beloved uncle.
Castillo spins a delightful tale certain to captivate and entertain through vivid descriptions and creative creatures.
Consumers can purchase “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophie the Magnificent and the Moon City,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories